A garage at a Fontana home was damaged by a fire on Feb. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 1:02 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 17300 block of Barbee Street, said County Fire PIO Mike McClintock.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire from an attached garage. Crews initiated a fire attack and limited the fire's spread to the garage, with no extension to the home.
There were no reports of injuries.
The fire is under investigation.
The County Fire Department responded with four engines, a truck, squad and battalion chief. The Rialto Fire Department assisted with an engine.
