For Adrian Garcia, the years he spent attending Kaiser High School were the best years of his life.
“I feel so connected to everyone there,” he said. “I felt accepted; they allowed me to be myself and pursue what I want to do.”
As a result, his pursuit of the title of valedictorian was successful, and he was pleased to be named the top student in Kaiser’s Class of 2023.
“I worked hard for this a lot, but I wouldn’t have done it without the support of all my friends, the faculty, and my family,” Garcia said. “They helped me get to this moment.”
Garcia was involved in many school activities, including ASB, CSF, Link Crew, and the student newspaper — all while achieving a grade point average of 4.86.
Now he will be heading to UC Berkeley with the goal of studying political science with a focus on public policy.
----- THE SALUTATORIAN, Sebastian Orozco, also had tremendous accomplishments at Kaiser, compiling a 4.79 GPA while participating in the award-winning Kaiser Catamount Marching Band.
Orozco will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and majoring in electrical engineering.
