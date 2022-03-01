Want to learn about gardening, or improve your existing gardening skills?
Through Healthy Fontana, the City of Fontana is inviting the community to participate in an upcoming series of workshops led by gardening experts in the setting of Central City Park Community Garden.
Partners from the UCCE Master Gardeners of San Bernardino County program will host the educational workshops and engage participants in hands-on activities.
The first workshop, “Starting from Seed,” will be held on Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Workshops are free and open to all ages. Interested persons can register online at HealthyFontana.org or call (909) 350-6542.
Healthy Fontana will offer the series as part of its mission to create greater awareness of healthy living activities and educate the public on the benefits of gardening.
The workshops are made possible through a recently awarded community grant from Kaiser Permanente to raise awareness of and reduce stigma on mental health.
Central City Park Community Garden is located at 8328 Cypress Avenue. The garden is adjacent to the Cypress Center and newly constructed Central City Park.
