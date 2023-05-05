A dazzling and historic new display is opening to the public at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana.
The world-famous Garner Holt Productions will be holding the grand opening celebration of its AniMaker Space on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"I'm over-the-moon super excited that we can offer something of this quality to the community," said Librarian Stephanie Ramos.
Garner Holt Productions, the world's largest manufacturer of animatronics and animatronic figures, promotes the idea of "Education Through Imagination."
Persons who stop by at the library on that morning can receive a special tour of the AniMaker Space, create fun crafts, and participate in an opportunity drawing for prizes. Attendees should avoid traveling on Sierra Avenue for the grand opening because the street will be blocked off for the Fontana Days Parade.
“Our AniMaker Spaces are environments created to engage students in real-world, career-focused, hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math with a focus on making things move,” according to the Garner Holt website. “Inspired by the Garner Holt Productions factory, students will have all of the tools and equipment necessary to create whatever they can imagine! We can help create your very own, one-of-a-kind imagination factory!”
This AniMaker Space is the first of its kind in a public library in California, Ramos said.
Last year, the world’s first Bio AniMaker Space opened at Fontana High School, and plans were made for a similar concept to be implemented at the Lewis Library.
"Now here at the library, the AniMaker Space will be accessible for the public, not just for students at that school," Ramos said.
In addition to the grand opening event, starting on May 8, the San Bernardino County Library System will offer classes that teach children (ages 8-17) how to use 3D printers, laser cutters, and other state-of-the-art machines to learn invaluable technological skills as well as build their own unique animatronics.
All events and classes are free of charge. To sign up for classes, patrons must register on Eventbrite. Space is limited.
The Lewis Library and Technology Center is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
