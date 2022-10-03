Gasoline prices are skyrocketing once again.
Average gas prices in San Bernardino have risen 55 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $6.11 on Oct. 3, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino.
Prices in San Bernardino are 100.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.80/g higher than a year ago.
Several stations in Fontana are still selling gas for less than $6 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
As of Oct. 3, the cheapest prices in the city were $5.28 at the 76 station at 14527 Slover Avenue, $5.39 at Shell at 7330 Cherry Avenue, $5.45 at Speedway at 13539 Baseline Avenue, $5.59 at 7-11 at 16060 Jurupa Avenue, and $5.69 at 7-11 at 18091 Arrow Boulevard.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g.
"With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I'm hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further."
----- CALIFORNIA Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a windfall tax on oil companies that would go directly back to the state’s taxpayers.
While crude oil prices are down, oil companies have increased gas prices in California by a record 84 cents per gallon in just the last 10 days, Newsom said in a news release on Sept. 30. At the end of August, crude oil prices were roughly $100 per barrel, and the average gas price in California was $5.06; now, even though the price of oil has decreased to $85 per barrel, the average gas price at the pump has surged to $6.29.
Meanwhile, oil companies have raked in unprecedented profits — nearly $100 billion in the last three months alone, Newsom said. He said oil companies have failed to provide an explanation for the unprecedented divergence between prices in California compared to the national average.
“Crude oil prices are down but oil and gas companies have jacked up prices at the pump in California. This doesn’t add up,” Newsom said. “We’re not going to stand by while greedy oil companies fleece Californians. Instead, I’m calling for a windfall tax to ensure excess oil profits go back to help millions of Californians who are getting ripped off.”
Newsom also directed the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to make an early transition to winter-blend gasoline, and CARB took prompt action. This change is expected to immediately increase oil supplies by 5-10 percent and drop gas prices. When California did this in 2012, gas prices dropped by 25 cents within two weeks.
Also, starting this month, millions of Californians will get upwards of $1,050 in their bank accounts from the inflation relief program announced in the budget.
