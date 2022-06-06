Local residents are continuing to be battered by record-high high gasoline prices, which soared over the $6 mark.
Average gasoline prices in San Bernardino have risen 17.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $6.15 per gallon on June 6, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino.
Prices in San Bernardino are 40.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $2.03/g higher than a year ago.
In Fontana, the cheapest gas was $5.79 per gallon at three stations -- Flying J at 14312 Slover Avenue, Costco (membership required) at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway, and Speedway Express at 18083 Foothill Boulevard.
“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a news release. "Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn't look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher."
