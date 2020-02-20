The George White Senior Center in Fontana will be hosting an FSA senior meals fundraiser on Feb. 29.
The event will run from noon to 2:30 p.m. at 8565 Nuevo Avenue. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
Attendees can receive two tacos with rice and beans for $10.
There will also be a Karaoke contest, with prizes of $50 for first place and $25 for second place. Additionally, opportunity drawings will be held.
To pledge a donation or for more information, call (909) 770-8173.
