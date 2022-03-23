Germaine McClellan Key has been chosen by the Fontana City Council to serve as the interim city clerk until the upcoming November election.
Key, who has been a member of the Fontana Parks, Community, and Human Services Commission, is filling in the spot left vacant by the resignation of Tonia Lewis earlier this year.
Key was selected over five other residents who applied for the position and was sworn in during the March 22 meeting.
Councilmember Phillip Cothran said he wanted to vote for Key because she was well qualified and was the only applicant who took the time to submit an action plan for the upcoming months.
Councilmember Jesse Sandoval said he thought that Adrian Garcia, another applicant, would be the best person for the position.
The City Council then voted 4-1 in favor of Key, with Sandoval casting the no vote.
“I pledge to do the best job that I can for the City of Fontana,” Key said.
Fontana residents cast ballots for the elected city clerk position once every four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.