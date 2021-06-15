Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 gets you a chance at a dream vacation.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has added six dream vacations to the prizes vaccinated Californians can win as part of the “Vax for the Win” incentive program.
On July 1, all Californians aged 18 and older who are at least partially vaccinated will have the chance to win in a randomized drawing for one of six different vacation packages to California destination cities, including Anaheim, Greater Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. Californians selected in the Dream Vacations drawing will also receive $2,000 to offset travel expenses.
“These epic vacations are just a sample of the endless variety of experiences California has to offer,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. “The state’s travel industry is rolling out the red carpet to travelers. With COVID-19 at record low rates in the state, now is the time to travel to California.”
The six trip packages include:
• Discover the Best of Anaheim package for four
• Greater Palm Spring Luxury package for two
• Premium Los Angeles Experience for four
• San Diego Beach Dream Vacation for four
• San Diego Downtown Dream Vacation for four
• San Francisco “Our Gate Is Open” Welcome Package for four
Similar to the Vax for the Win cash prize drawings, winners of the Dream Vacations will be randomly selected from the pool of eligible Californians and will not be initially announced to protect their privacy. Winners may be announced at a later date, if they consent. Californians will be required to complete their vaccinations in order to claim their Dream Vacation.
Details on the Dream Vacations packages, cash drawings, and other incentives can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win/
