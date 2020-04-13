A giant food drive provided much-needed assistance for many families in Fontana on April 12 -- and also caused a huge traffic jam.
Pancho Villas Restaurants and Viva Villa Taqueria joined together to provide pantry boxes for people who have been struggling because of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of cars swarmed the streets of southern Fontana for the drive-through food giveaway, which took place outside the Pancho Villa's location (which is now closed down) at 10210 Juniper Avenue.
"Doing what we can to help!" Pancho Villa's posted on its Facebook page before the event. "Pancho Villa’s and Viva Villa’s take great pleasure in giving back to our community as we have for many years. Fontana has been our home for over 32 years, and we are filled with gratitude to be able to give back."
The event was scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but was shut down early due to the overwhelming response, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Sergeant Kellen Guthrie said police received numerous calls that mostly related to traffic issues. The line of cars extended for several blocks, resulting in massive congestion on Valley Boulevard between Sierra and Citrus avenues.
"Pancho Villa’s decided to terminate the event early when they realized the amount of issues that it was causing for the surrounding area," Guthrie said. "We were in communication with the employees, but it was ultimately their decision to end the event."
Pancho Villa's has another Fontana location at 11667 Cherry Avenue that is open for curbside pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.