A girl was rescued after being trapped in a flood basin in southern Fontana during the stormy weather caused by Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 20, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 6:23 p.m., multiple emergency calls were received by Fontana Police Dispatch, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. The callers reported a young female who had fallen into the spillway southwest of Oak Park and was carried away by the water.
Officers were quick to act, searching the entire spillway path and eventually finding the girl in the flood basin near Philadelphia Avenue and Mulberry Avenue. Trapped in the deep center of the basin, she was unable to reach the officers on her own.
San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel joined the effort, employing their swift water rescue equipment to extract her from the dangerous situation.
Paramedics examined the girl at the scene, and she was subsequently released to her family.
"Thanks to the exemplary collaboration between the police officers and firefighters, this potentially tragic situation concluded with a joyful ending," Romero said.
However, the Fontana P.D. issued a warning to residents.
"Standing or playing close to a flood control channel during a storm is a grave and unlawful risk. These channels are specifically engineered to carry away massive volumes of water during heavy rain, and they can fill up with rapid, powerful currents in a matter of moments. Individuals near these channels, particularly children who may be attracted to them as play areas, are at serious risk of being swept away. The smooth, steep sides of the channels make escape nearly impossible once caught in the rushing water. The Fontana Police Department urges all residents to recognize the lethal danger these channels present during a storm and to obey all warning signs and barriers. Violating these warnings not only puts lives at risk but may also result in legal consequences. Your safety is our priority; please help us by staying clear of flood control channels during inclement weather," the P.D. said.
