Giselle Aparicio has a good reason to be very involved in lots of activities in her home town during the upcoming year.
On June 11, she was crowned the queen of the city during the annual Miss Fontana Scholarship Pageant at Center Stage Theater.
“I’m super excited to be Miss Fontana,” she said after the ceremony. “I can’t wait to go out and explore the city with my new court.”
Aparicio, a graduate of Fontana A.B. Miller High School, just completed her first year as a student at Cal State San Bernardino.
She is majoring in biology and is hoping to one day become an orthodontist.
As Miss Fontana, she will be aiming to do whatever she can to help the community, including mentoring first-year college students such as herself.
----- ALSO during the pageant, Ava Trejo, a student at Etiwanda High School, was named Teen Fontana.
“I am so excited about this opportunity,” she said. “I can’t wait to be a role model for my community and the younger generations below me.”
At Etiwanda, she is involved in many academic clubs and has a 4.0 GPA, and she also is a cheerleader.
The pageant provides scholarship money for participants, thanks in part to a $10,000 donation by the Fontana Foundation of Hope.
----- ADDITIONAL winners during the pageant were:
In the Miss Fontana division, Amy Villanueva was the first runner-up. Also on the court were Miranda Cortes, Aiyana Fox, Alondra Cabrera, and ambassador Brigit Santibanez.
Special awards were given to:
Top participation — Alondra Cabrera
Best in resume — Brigit Santibanez
Best in interview — Sarah Garcia
Miss Congeniality — Ashley Centeno
Miss Photogenic — Miranda Cortes
People’s Choice — Aiyana Fox.
In the Teen category, Sofia Melendrez was the first runner-up. She was joined on the court by Taylor Villanueva, Emily Villa, Samantha Moreno, and ambassador Sandi Maher.
Special awards went to:
Top participation — Ashley Gomez Zelaya
Best in resume — Samantha Moreno
Best in interview — Ava Trejo
Miss Congeniality — Emily Villa
Miss Photogenic — Sandi Maher
People’s Choice — Sofia Melendrez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.