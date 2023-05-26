It was not always a smooth road, but Sophia Golding was able to arrive at her desired destination: she graduated from Summit High School on March 25.
And not only did she finish her four-year journey, but she did it in a big way — as the valedictorian of the Class of 2023, with a grade point average of 4.55.
Golding said she was surprised to obtain the school’s top honor, but she was thankful for all the support she received.
“I think I really had a lot of hard times, especially with the (COVID-19) pandemic and having to take classes at home (in 2020 and 2021),” she said.
“But in these last four years, I’ve made very special relationships with a lot of people, and that’s the thing I’ll remember most. I really appreciate Summit for giving me that experience.”
Golding, who received the school’s Tower of Achievement Award in the category of English, will now go on to attend Chaffey College in the fall while majoring in film.
----- THE SUMMIT salutatorian was Thang Phan, who achieved a GPA of 4.54.
“For the most part, my years here at Summit have been pretty fun,” he said.
He plans to major in bio chemistry at UC Riverside.
Sophia Golding was the valedictorian and Thang Phan was the salutatorian at Summit High School.
