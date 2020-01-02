Supervisor Josie Gonzales, in partnership with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s H.O.P.E. Team, helped this homeless family find safe housing. The H.O.P.E. Team is proactive four-man outreach team that links people living on the streets with resources and services to enable their transitions from homelessness. To learn more or to contact the H.O.P.E. Team, email hope@sbcsd.org or call (909) 387-0623.