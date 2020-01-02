Seeking to implement effective regional as well as local approaches to combat California’s growing homeless crisis, San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Josie Gonzales has joined eight other county supervisors on the California State Association of Counties’ (CSAC) Homeless Action Team.
CSAC formed the working group in August, which also includes its First Vice President Lisa Bartlett and Immediate Past President Leticia Perez, to complement Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Statewide Homeless and Supportive Housing Advisory Task Force.
Viewing homelessness from the county perspective, the Homeless Action Team will help to fill the gaps, ensuring the design and execution of a greater comprehensive strategy to address the economic, social, and health challenges California communities face, Gonzales said.
“My colleagues on the Homeless Action Team and I are equally vested in reducing homelessness in our respective counties, as well as statewide,” said Gonzales. “Now is the time for us to seek collaborative, comprehensive approaches that also will help us tackle the complex housing, economic, mental and physical health impacts we each face as we work to reduce our homeless populations. The governor’s support and the recent funding allocations to address homelessness make all of this possible."
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who co-chairs Newsom’s Statewide Homeless and Supportive Housing Advisory Task Force, also chairs CSAC’s Homeless Action Team. As the conduit between the Task Force and the team, Ridley-Thomas is ensuring that best practices, programs, and collaborative measures recommended by his fellow supervisors will be put in place to effectually respond and threat the symptoms that trigger homelessness, Gonzales said.
“I look forward to hearing from the other supervisors as to what is working in other parts of the state, while also sharing our own successes,” said Gonzales, who is chair of San Bernardino County’s Interagency Council on Homelessness -- a model partnership that addresses chronic homelessness. “Homelessness does not respect jurisdictional boundaries; it is a tragedy that destroys everyone’s quality of life. It is critical that we work together to address this social ill."
Gonzales, whose district includes the eastern part of Fontana, has been working to address the homelessness crisis for many years.
