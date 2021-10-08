San Bernardino County is experiencing a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, the county said on Oct. 8.
The number of new cases surged during the summer due to the Delta variant, but has now begun to decrease with help from higher vaccination rates.
“We have made significant progress with vaccination rates and are very close to reaching a nationwide goal set by the Biden Administration of 70 percent of eligible Americans receiving at least one dose,” the county said in a news release.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that case numbers and hospitalizations are trending down:
• On Aug. 9, the county recorded 1,152 new COVID-19 cases in one day. By Oct. 1, there were 119 new cases in one day.
• On Aug. 17, there were about 580 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county. On Oct. 5, there were 282 confirmed patients hospitalized.
• ICU numbers are also dropping, with 168 confirmed COVID-19 patients on Aug. 29 compared with 91 on Oct. 5.
As of Oct. 8, there have been a total of 347,594 COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began in early 2020, but getting the vaccine has made a huge difference in reducing the infection rates.
The number of fully vaccinated people who have been infected with the coronavirus since Feb. 1 is 7,353, while the number of people who are not fully vaccinated who have had COVID-19 since that time is 44,115.
There have been a total of 5,227 coronavirus deaths in the county as of Oct. 8. Since Feb. 1, the number of fully vaccinated residents who have died from COVID-19 is 25, while the number of people who are not fully vaccinated who have died is 339.
In Fontana, there have been 45,528 cases and 578 deaths as of Oct. 8.
On Oct. 7, Pfizer asked the FDA to authorize emergency use of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and the agency could meet within weeks to make a decision. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office recently announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for schools that will be phased in once the FDA grants full approval for use of the vaccines in children.
“We are looking forward to the COVID-19 vaccine becoming available for children ages 5 to 11 and reaching the milestone of achieving 70 percent of our population vaccinated,” said Public Health Director Josh Dugas.
Currently, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is authorized by the FDA for people ages 12 and older.
At this time, all county vaccination sites (including the Jessie Turner Center in Fontana) are administering booster and additional doses to those who are eligible. No proof is required except a self-attestation form, which can be seen here:
https://sbcovid19.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/Additional-Dose-and-Booster-Dose-Self-Attestation-Form.pdf
To learn more about boosters or additional doses in San Bernardino County, visit: https://sbcovid19.com/boosters.
“Although we have made progress, COVID-19 is not behind us. Please continue to do your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the county said.
To learn more about COVID-19 testing or vaccines, visit: sbcovid19.com or call (909) 387-3911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.