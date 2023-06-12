Good work by a police officer helped prevent a possible collision when a classic car went out of control in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On June 11 at about 10:07 a.m., officers responded to a citizen having a vehicle emergency on southbound Sierra Avenue at Summit Avenue in the northern area of the city, said Fontana Public Information Officer Steven Reed.
“A driver called 911 and told dispatch they were driving southbound on Sierra and the brakes had failed in their 1946 Chevy Suburban,” Reed said.
The driver downshifted the vehicle, but it was still gaining speed. The vehicle continued southbound through several major intersections with red lights.
As the vehicle approached Baseline, an officer located the vehicle and pulled a patrol unit in front of it. The officer saw numerous vehicles stopped at the red light at Miller Avenue, so the officer slowly applied his brakes and contacted the vehicle, slowing it down, Reed said.
“The officer was able to guide the vehicle into the construction area just north of Miller to prevent a traffic collision or injury,” Reed said.
