Gov. Gavin Newsom prevailed in the special election in which Republicans attempted to recall him on Sept. 14.
By a decisive margin, Newsom kept hold of the seat he has occupied since 2018.
In San Bernardino County, voters rejected the recall, although by a narrower margin than in some other areas of the state.
The number of “No” votes in San Bernardino County was 198,709 (52.03 percent of the total), while the “Yes” vote total was 183,168 (47.97 percent), according to the final unofficial election night results provided by the Registrar of Voters.
Voter turnout in the county was 27.38 percent.
Statewide, Newsom was supported by about 63 percent of the voters, according to early reports.
Voters were asked to choose a candidate to replace Newsom if he were to be recalled, and the leading vote getter was Larry Elder with 95,586 votes in San Bernardino County.
