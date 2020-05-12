Gov. Gavin Newsom has modified his early Stage 2 requirements in order to open more businesses under certain circumstances.
The governor announced on May 12 that the following businesses can participate in Stage 2:
• car washes
• pet grooming
• landscape gardening
• office-based business (telework remains strongly encouraged)
• childcare for those outside of the essential workforce
• outdoor museums, and open gallery spaces and other public spaces with modifications
On May 8, the governor had allowed curbside retail, along with the manufacturing and logistics sectors, to open throughout the state.
Still, many more sectors of the economy remain closed and have been designated to open only in Stages 3 and 4, according to Newsom's plan.
