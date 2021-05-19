Gov. Gavin Newsom provided details of his $100 billion California Comeback Plan last week, calling it the biggest economic recovery package in the state's history.
The plan's goal is to "hit fast forward on our state’s recovery by directly confronting California’s most stubborn challenges," Newsom said in a news release.
He said the funds will be spent on:
• Providing immediate relief for those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic
• Confronting the homelessness and housing affordability crisis
• Transforming public schools into gateways for opportunity
• Building infrastructure for the next century
• Combating wildfires and tackling climate change
“Every Californian has been impacted by this pandemic, and the sacrifices we’ve all made this past year have resulted in a historic surplus -- I’m here to announce that we’re investing it in you,” said Newsom. “California’s economic recovery will leave nobody behind, that’s why we’re implementing the nation’s largest state tax rebate and small business relief programs in history, on top of unprecedented investments we’re making to address California’s most persistent challenges. This is a jumpstart for our local economies, and it’s how we’ll bring California roaring back.”
The state has a gigantic $75.7 billion surplus that was fueled by a resurgent economy, a surge in state revenues and additional federal recovery funds, Newsom said. The surplus stands in stark contrast to the $54.3 billion budget shortfall that was estimated just 12 months ago.
Newsom said he is seizing this once-in-a-lifetime moment to address long-standing challenges by taking on threats to the state’s future and ensuring that every California family -- regardless of their race or zip code -- can thrive.
----- NEWSOM'S PLAN would provide immediate relief for most families and small businesses.
It will create the biggest state tax rebate in American history, including an additional $8.1 billion in stimulus checks -- for a total of nearly $12 billion -- that will go directly to middle class Californians and families. Nearly two-thirds of Californians will now qualify for a stimulus check of $600. Qualified families with dependents, including undocumented families, will be eligible for an additional $500.
Plus, the plan invests an additional $1.5 billion for a total of $4 billion in direct grants to California’s small businesses -- on top of a $6.2 billion tax cut -- putting more money directly into the pockets of hundreds of thousands of small business owners and helping them re-hire workers displaced by the pandemic.
Under Newsom's plan, California will offer the strongest renter assistance package of any state in the country. The plan will provide a total of $5.2 billion to help low-income renters pay 100 percent of their back-rent, and all of their rent for several months into the future. The plan also includes $2 billion for past-due utility bills and more money than ever for tenant legal assistance.
The plan provides $1 billion in new grants to workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic and also includes Universal Basic Income pilot programs.
----- NEWSOM added that his plan would invest $12 billion to tackle the homelessness crisis, aiming to help more than 65,000 people get off the streets or avoid homelessness altogether.
There will be large expansions of Homekey, which he called California’s groundbreaking national model for homeless housing. The package will unlock more than 46,000 new homeless housing units, including nearly 5,000 new affordable homes for people at risk of or exiting homelessness.
----- THE GOVERNOR said the plan will allow California to achieve universal pre-school, providing free transitional kindergarten to all four-year-olds in California. The plan also adds 100,000 child care slots to support caregivers.
