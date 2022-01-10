Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his budget proposal for 2022-23 on Jan. 10, saying he wants to use some of the state’s huge budget surplus to confront California’s biggest existential threats.
“With major new investments to tackle the greatest threats to our state’s future, the California Blueprint lights the path forward to continue the historic progress we’ve made on our short-term and long-term challenges, including responding to the evolving pandemic, fighting the climate crisis, taking on persistent inequality and homelessness, keeping our streets safe and more,” said Newsom in a news release. “As California’s robust recovery continues, we’re doubling down on our work to ensure all our communities can thrive.”
Newsom said the state has a $45.7 billion surplus and $34.6 billion in reserves.
He said his plan would continue to protect Californians by fighting COVID-19 with science, with a focus on keeping schools open and the economy moving. With the Omicron variant surging throughout the state, Newsom proposed an additional $2.7 billion to ramp up vaccines, boosters, statewide testing, and increase medical personnel.
In addition, he wants to offer universal access to healthcare coverage for all state residents, regardless of immigration status. If this proposal is approved by the Legislature, it would be the first of its kind in the nation.
Newsom also responded to criticism that he is not doing enough to curtail an increase in high-profile robberies and other crimes which have plagued some cities. His proposal includes $255 million in grants to local law enforcement and creating a new Smash and Grab Enforcement Unit to combat organized retail crime and grants for impacted small businesses.
State Sen. Connie Leyva (D-20th District), who represents Fontana and other nearby cities, issued a statement saying:
“The 2022-23 budget proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom certainly prioritizes the current and ongoing needs of California residents. In particular, I appreciate his continued focus on strengthening access to childcare, addressing the climate crisis, and improving education.”
Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-47th District), who represents part of Fontana and other cities, said the budget addresses many of the needs that are important to the communities she serves, including “investments to replace heavy-duty trucks and buses with zero-emission vehicles, expansion of California’s Earthquake Early Warning System, expansion of small business start-up funding and support as well as the continued investments in the Earned Income Tax Credit and full implementation of Universal Pre-K.”
However, Jessica Millan Patterson, chairwoman of the California Republican Party, issued a statement saying:
“Gavin Newsom’s budget gets a big fat F for failing Californians. It has unprecedented spending yet is woefully short on solutions that will fix the problems that are plaguing California.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.