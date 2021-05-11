Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a plan to spend $100 billion to boost the state's economic recovery, starting with nearly $12 billion in direct cash payments to Californians hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief among the new proposals is a major expansion of the Golden State Stimulus, providing additional direct payments to middle-class families that make up to $75,000 per year. This would represent the biggest state tax rebate in U.S. history, Newsom said.
Under the plan, two-thirds of Californians will benefit from $600 direct payments. Qualified families with dependents, including undocumented families, will also now be eligible for an additional $500. The plan triples California’s previous investment, reaching more people and giving bigger benefits, Newsom said in a news release on May 10.
“California’s recovery is well underway, but we can’t be satisfied with simply going back to the way things were,” Newsom said. “We are tripling the Golden State Stimulus to get money in the hands of more middle-class Californians who have been hit hard by this pandemic. Two in three Californians will receive a check from the state and more than $5 billion in aid will be made available to those who need help paying their rent or utility bills.”
Under the proposal, the state would also offer the largest renter assistance package of any state in America, with billions of dollars to help low-income Californians pay back 100 percent of their back rent, their rent for the months to come and overdue water and utility bills.
Newsom will be facing a recall election in the fall, and Republicans said his plan will not solve the state's long-term difficulties.
“It’s amazing what a looming recall will do, as Gavin Newsom prioritizes his political career over addressing the problems that will put California back on track," California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a statement following the governor's announcement. "While it’s nice to see Newsom acknowledge that people are struggling under his incompetence, a one-time payment does not make a permanent recovery. California will still have the highest poverty level, highest amount of homelessness, highest taxes, near the highest cost of living, near the highest unemployment rate and highest number of residents fleeing to more welcoming and affordable states. Sacramento Democrats and this governor created California’s problems. Gavin Newsom earned this recall, and his politically-convenient photo op today doesn’t begin to fix the damage he’s inflicted on the Golden State.”
