Gov. Gavin Newsom, noting the devastation caused by the coronavirus crisis, announced a proposal that would, if approved, send $600 stimulus checks to about 4 million low-income Californians as part of his 2021-2022 state budget plan.
He said the state’s stimulus would also reach low-income Californians who are excluded from the $600 federal stimulus, like undocumented households that file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), including parents with U.S. citizen children.
In addition, the governor said he is calling for immediate action to protect more Californians from eviction by extending eviction protections enacted by AB 3088 and ensuring that California’s $2.6 billion share of federal rental assistance is distributed according to greatest need and with accountability.
“Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads,” said Newsom in a news release.
Newsom said the stimulus proposal would refund $600 to all 2019 taxpayers who received a California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) in 2020, as well as to 2020 taxpayers with ITINs who are eligible for and receive the CalEITC in 2021. Californians with annual incomes of $30,000 or less may be eligible for the CalEITC.
Focusing on CalEITC recipients allows for a timely identification of and distribution to the population that likely started 2020 with few financial resources and disproportionately lost their jobs or work hours during the pandemic, Newsom said. The payments would be sent out to tax year 2019 CalEITC recipients in February and March 2021. ITIN taxpayers, who are newly eligible for the CalEITC, would receive the additional tax refund after they file their 2020 tax return, typically in February through April of 2021.
The timing of these refunds is meant to immediately help low-income households with expenses like food and rent. Last year, nearly 3.9 million CalEITC tax returns were filed, and the program put $1.1 billion back in the pockets of Californians, Newsom said.
Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino), who represents Fontana and other nearby cities, praised the proposal.
“Too many families have been financially devastated by this pandemic including countless families in the Inland Empire. We can and we must do more to provide assistance to get them through this difficult time, particularly those most impacted," Reyes said. "The Golden State Stimulus will put $600 into the pockets of those who need it the most, and when added to federal relief, could mean $1,200 in quick support for low-income Californians. We are proud to collaborate with the Governor on this important proposal."
----- EVICTION MORATORIUM EXTENSION
In August, the Legislature enacted AB 3088, the nation’s strongest statewide eviction protections. Newsom said that while that protection was critical as a public health measure to keep people housed during the worst of the pandemic, it was temporary; without immediate action, the moratorium expires on Jan. 31.
California now has received $2.6 billion in federal stimulus money, targeted to stabilize the lowest-income at-risk renters and small property owners.
Newsom is proposing that the state quickly deploy all $2.6 billion in federal renter relief as early action -- $1.4 billion of which is allocated directly to the state and $1.2 billion of which is allocated to entitlement jurisdictions -- all targeting low-income California households, while helping stabilize small property owners who are also struggling.
Under this proposal, California renters who are experiencing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic and pay at least 25 percent of their monthly rent cannot be evicted for unpaid rent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.