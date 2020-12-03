Gov. Newsom on Dec. 3 announced a "regional" stay at home order which is expected to soon impact San Bernardino and Riverside counties, according to a report by the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.
The stay-at-home order will include a three-week lockdown that prohibits residents from gathering, the Chamber said in a message to its members.
No region has been directed to lock down yet, but Newsom said he expects the order to be issued soon based on rising hospitalization data related to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Dec. 3, San Bernardino and Riverside counties do not meet the criteria to fall under this order, but are anticipated to be be affected by this order in "early December."
Once the regions (the Inland Empire is included in "Southern California") hit the threshold of 85 percent filled beds in ICU, the counties are expected to comply with the stay at home order within 48 hours.
Businesses temporarily closed by this order will include bars, wineries, personal services, and hair salons/barbershops.
Sectors that will remain open include:
• Schools that have received a waiver
• Critical infrastructure
• Retail (at 20 percent capacity to reduce exposure)
• Restaurants (take-out and delivery only)
The governor is responding after the number of coronavirus cases has skyrocketed throughout much of California and the rest of the United States in recent weeks. In Fontana, the number of cases has surged to 13,147, and the number of deaths has risen to 121 as of Dec. 3.
