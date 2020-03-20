To reduce the strain on students, families and educators during the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on March 18 to waive, pending federal approval, this year’s statewide testing for California’s more than 6 million students in K-12 schools.
“This time is stressful enough for students, families and educators without the additional burden of annual testing,” said Newsom. “This is an unprecedented time, and our main focus is on supporting the mental and socioemotional health of students, while continuing to provide educational opportunities such as distance learning.”
“I appreciate the governor’s leadership here and recognizing that under the current circumstances, the last thing our students need is to be confronted with a test,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. “Our districts need some relief and this decision is in the best interest of our students and our state.”
California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd also praised Newsom's action.
"On any given day, and under the best circumstances, test scores alone fail to tell us how a child is doing and where they need improvement. That would be even more certain for students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic aftermath. Test scores would mean nothing but a source of stress for our kids. Anxiety and emotions are rampant among us and we need to take this time to focus on the needs of our students, their health and safety, and ensuring they have nutritious meals," Boyd said.
