Making an emergency announcement in hopes of stopping the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 19 ordered all California residents to stay home, except for essential needs.
"Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. If you go out, keep at least 6 feet of distance," said a message on the state website.
Exceptions include the maintenance of continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors, critical government services, schools, childcare, and construction, including housing construction.
The order will remain in place until further notice, Newsom said.
----- ESSENTIAL SERVICES will remain open, such as:
• Gas stations
• Pharmacies
• Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants
• Banks
• Laundromats/laundry services
Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.
----- WHAT'S CLOSED?
• Dine-in restaurants
• Bars and nightclubs
• Entertainment venues
• Gyms and fitness studios
• Public events and gatherings
• Convention centers
----- DO:
• Stay home
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
• If soap and water aren’t available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
----- DON'T:
• Shake hands
• Touch your face
• Go to the doctor if you aren’t sick
• Stockpile masks or gloves
For more information, visit https://covid19.ca.gov.
