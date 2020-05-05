California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on May 4 that some businesses that had been closed will be permitted to re-open under certain circumstances on Friday, May 8.
Newsom has been criticized recently for not allowing more businesses to re-open, and protests against his restrictive policies have erupted in several cities in the state.
Officials from San Bernardino County and the City of Fontana did not respond immediately to the governor's announcement, which he made in a Facebook post.
Newsom had previously announced that he wanted to re-open the state in four stages in a time frame that is warranted by "data and science" in the battle against the coronavirus.
"Based off our progress, we’ll begin to gradually move into Stage 2 this Friday," he said. "Some sectors, like retail and manufacturing/logistics, where there’s a lower risk of transmission, will be able to adapt and re-open with modifications."
He said that businesses which could re-open will include places like:
• clothing stores
• florists
• bookstores
• sporting goods stores
All of these could open with curbside pick-up, he said.
However, businesses that would not be able to open up yet include:
• Offices (can continue telework)
• Restaurants (seated dining)
• Shopping malls
On May 1, San Bernardino County officials said they were working on their plan for a phased reopening of the county.
“Reopening our economy in the county is a priority for us. We know people are feeling anxious over this and are showing their concerns in different ways, including demonstrations,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We completely understand the frustration and all of us want to get our economy up and running safely as soon as we can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.