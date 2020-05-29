Archangel Delgado was very pleased about graduating from Birch Continuation High School, and he didn't mind at all that the commencement took place at a very unusual location -- Ontario International Airport.
The May 28 drive-through ceremony was held on a grassy area at the airport and incorporated health guidelines (social distancing and face masks) that were implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's pretty cool," said Delgado, noticing the airplanes that had been flying overhead. "At least we're doing something; there were some students who didn't think we would have a graduation at all this year."
His twin brother, Kobe Delgado, also graduated from Birch this year.
"This is an awesome place," Kobe Delgado said. "It's not the same as it was for the graduates in 2019, but I'm glad we're here."
Archangel Delgado was honored as one of the top seniors at Birch and received a scholarship from the Fontana Kiwanis Club. He and Javier Cruz Curiel were given the Baron Awards.
Receiving the Eric Birch Scholarships were Leslie Argumedo, Luciano Carrillo, Jose Miguel Cuevas Cruz, Annaliesa Mercado, Luis Porras, Eliza Sifuentes, Amber Barraza, Silvio Carrillo, Kobe Delgado, Priscilla Pelayo, Adiana Saucedo, and Brigette Tovar Sandoval.
Department awards went to Anthony Israel Castillo, Isaac Efrain Diaz, Donte L. Paxton II, Maximus Rodriguez, Curiel, and Sifuentes.
Other honorees were Mercado (Christmas Cheer All Year Scholarship), Andrea Contreras (California State Seal of Biliteracy), and Carrillo (Fontana Exchange Club Scholarship).
