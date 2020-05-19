Even though the smiles on the students' faces could not be seen because of face coverings, it was evident that there was an abundance of joy at Fontana A.B. Miller High School on May 18.
Miller's staff members held a drive-through Awards Night event for the Class of 2020, enabling the seniors to be recognized in an unprecedented but effective manner in spite of the hardships imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Normally, the senior awards are distributed during a ceremony in the gymnasium, but this year, officials at Miller (and other high schools in Fontana) are finding creative ways to honor the graduates while maintaining necessary health and safety procedures.
Students, usually sitting in the passenger seats, were driven through the Miller parking lot while accompanied by family members and were handed their awards for various academic and athletic achievements. Staff members, many holding signs of encouragement, cheered them on during the "parade."
The event was livestreamed on Facebook by the Fontana Unified School District and received thousands of views and dozens of positive comments.
Awards Night events were also scheduled at Summit, Jurupa Hills, Kaiser, and Fontana High School.
Graduation ceremonies are also being planned, and the FUSD will provide more details soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.