Music is important to both Juliet Aguh and Angela Aniciete, and on May 25, the two students were among hundreds who were singing a very happy tune: “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Aguh was the valedictorian and Aniciete was the salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Fontana A.B. Miller High School, which celebrated its commencement at the Toyota Arena.
Aguh was a member of the Chamber Singers for two years at Miller, and she also participated in the dance program for two years. She said she enjoyed her time at the school.
“Everyone here tried to help me become the best person I could be,” she said.
Aguh, who compiled a 4.54 grade point average, will now be heading to UCLA, where she will major in statistics.
Aniciete, meanwhile, was in Miller’s marching band all four years and was the drum major. Plus, she was one of the Chamber Singers for three years.
“I’m very honored and I’m very surprised to be salutatorian,” she said.
Aniciete, who had a 4.48 GPA, will be heading to UC San Diego in the fall.
