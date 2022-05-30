Attending Jurupa Hills High School was a wonderful experience for Paramjot Singh.
“It’s been an awesome four years,” said Singh, who ended up being the valedictorian of the Class of 2022 with a grade point average of 4.6. “I can’t thank my teachers enough. They’ve been great.”
In addition to his top academic performance, Singh was also very involved with campus activities. He played basketball for three years, ran cross country for one year, and was president of the Math Club in addition to participating in other clubs.
Singh received his diploma during the Jurupa Hills commencement ceremony on May 27 at Toyota Arena and will now be heading to UC Santa Barbara, where he will study biology.
Jorge Perez Ortiz, who also had a 4.6 GPA, was pleased to be the salutatorian.
“It’s definitely a good feeling,” he said of achieving the high honor. However, he added: “It’s hard to justify whether this award was worth it, because I definitely had to sacrifice a lot of time that I could have put into relationships in order to be here.”
He was involved in the IB Club and the Newspaper Club on campus during his time at Jurupa Hills. In the fall, he will go to UC Riverside and major in computer science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.