After going through some difficulties, it was finally time for the Class of 2022 to celebrate.
Thousands of graduates from schools in the Fontana Unified School District were thrilled to be able to take part in their commencement ceremonies this past week at Toyota Arena.
The district’s five comprehensive high schools, two continuation high schools, and Fontana Adult School returned to the Ontario arena this year after being kept away in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.
Three days of successful graduations concluded on the night of May 27, when Summit High School’s seniors finished singing their alma mater and erupted in joy as blue and white streamers filled the air.
Jesse Santiago, one of the two Summit valedictorians, said in his speech that it was a particularly “monumental accomplishment.”
“Just barely coming out of a pandemic, this class has had the strength to conquer adversity and challenges unknown to any other class,” he said.
Summit had the most graduates of any school in the FUSD with 650. Overall, the five comprehensive high schools had more than 2,500 grads.
(See articles about the valedictorians and salutatorians from the Fontana schools on the Herald News website.
To see additional photos of the graduation ceremonies, visit the FUSD Facebook page. The entire ceremonies can also be viewed on YouTube.)
