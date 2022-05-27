There is no denying the spectacular academic achievements of the two top students in the Kaiser High School Class of 2022.
Valedictorian Amitoj Lobana had a grade point average of 4.95, while salutatorian Jeannette Ciudad-Real compiled a GPA of 4.72.
But even though they were very focused on their studies, they both said that part of what made Kaiser a great school was the friendships they developed during the past four years.
"I enjoyed being with all my friends -- studying with them and facing challenges with them," Lobana said prior to the commencement ceremony on May 26 at Toyota Arena.
Some of his favorite memories were competing on the cross country and tennis teams, he said.
"I loved being with my friends," said Ciudad-Real. "They kept me positive and kept me going. I loved being in the band; we have one of the strongest ones in the county."
Now they are excited about moving on to college this fall.
Lobana earned a full-ride scholarship to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology and will be majoring in computer science.
Ciudad-Real will be studying sociology at UCLA.
