It’s that time of year: Fontana Unified School District will be holding its annual commencement ceremonies.
Just like last year, the FUSD’s five comprehensive high schools will be celebrating the accomplishments of their graduating seniors at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
However, the ceremonies will be taking place in a span of two days rather than the three-day period that had been the case previously.
The schedule at Toyota Arena:
Fontana A.B. Miller High School — Wednesday, May 24 at 2 p.m.
Fontana High School — May 24 at 5 p.m.
Jurupa Hills High School — May 24 at 8 p.m.
Summit High School — Thursday, May 25 at 3 p.m.
Kaiser High School — Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m.
----- IN ADDITION, the district’s Adult School and continuation high schools will be holding their ceremonies at a different location this year: Ontario Convention Center.
The schedule:
Fontana Adult School — Tuesday, May 23 at 1 p.m.
Birch Continuation High School — May 23 at 2 p.m.
Citrus High School — May 23 at 5 p.m.
