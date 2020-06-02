Graduation ceremonies for the five comprehensive high schools in Fontana are taking place at Auto Club Speedway this week.
The historic drive-in events begin today (Tuesday, June 2) at 9:30 a.m. with the commencement for Summit High School.
Then at 3 p.m., the ceremony for Fontana A.B. Miller High School will begin.
On Wednesday, June 3, the Kaiser High School Class of 2020 will be celebrating at 9:30 a.m., followed by Fontana High School at 3 p.m.
The final graduation will feature Jurupa Hills High School on Thursday, June 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Only one car per graduate will be allowed to attend the ceremonies.
However, all interested persons can watch the graduations live on www.youtube.com/c/fontanaunified or tune in to radio station 104.1 FM.
The graduation events for Fontana Adult School, Birch High School, and Citrus High School were held on May 28 at Ontario International Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.