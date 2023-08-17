Allegiance STEAM Academy Thrive (ASA) has announced the grand opening of its free public charter school in Fontana, serving transitional kindergarten through 8th grade students.
The school welcomed its first cohort of 266 students on Aug. 14.
ASA Thrive is co-located with Locust Elementary School at 7420 Locust Avenue in Fontana, providing a collaborative educational environment for students to thrive and excel, said Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Cognetta.
The school is committed to fostering a passion for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) in its students, preparing them for success in the 21st-century workforce, Cognetta said.
A few spots are currently open for immediate enrollment this academic year. Families are encouraged to get in touch with the school for further information.
In addition, open enrollment for the 2024-25 academic year is now open to the public.
"We invite families who are seeking a cutting-edge education for their children to consider Allegiance STEAM Academy Thrive," said Cognetta. "With no enrollment boundaries, students from all over Fontana and surrounding communities can be part of our thriving learning community."
For more information about admission and enrollment procedures, interested families can visit the school's official website at asafontana.org.
Devin Neat-Jefferson, an Allegiance STEAM Academy middle school student, takes the lead in a ribbon cutting ceremony, marking the opening of the TK-8th grade tuition-free public charter school as ASA Principal Miguel Espinoza and students look on. (Contributed photo by ASA)
