One of the major goals of city officials has been to have large parks that can be used for soccer and football in every area of Fontana.
The northern area has the Ralph M. Lewis Sports Complex. The middle of Fontana has Central City Park, which opened in 2021.
And now the southern part of the city has South Fontana Park, where a grand opening celebration was held on March 4.
The deluxe new $17 million facility, which is located at 16647 Santa Ana Avenue, has been in the works since 2010, said Community Services Director Daniel Schneider.
“This is the culmination of about 13 years of planning and implementing,” Schneider said. “Once we got shovels in the dirt, it took about 12-18 months to get this done. Today is a great day for the city and all the residents, and especially all the children of Fontana. We’re super excited about this park.”
Schneider said it took a lot of effort by the City Council, city manager, Public Works Department staff, Engineering Department staff, the IT Department, and the Community Services Department staff to bring the project to fruition.
“It was definitely a joint effort among all the different departments,” he said.
The park has four synthetic soccer/football overlay fields with lighting and will be used by numerous groups throughout the year. It will be open from dawn to dusk, unless being used as a rental with lighting, which can last until 10 p.m.
The park also has an ADA accessible playground and a fitness area with 12 apparatuses, Schneider said. Both the playground and fitness areas also have canopies.
