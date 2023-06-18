A woman and her 10-year-old grandson received help from the Fontana Police Department helicopter after getting lost while hiking in the Southridge hills in southern Fontana on June 15.
Eagle 1 was dispatched to the location after receiving a report that the grandmother and boy needed help getting off the hill, the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post.
"Our crew was able to locate the two and found they were away from the trail and getting close to the cliff. Using the spotlight, Eagle 1 was able to guide them to a nearby trail," the Facebook post said.
By this time, the sun had set and it was difficult to see, so the crew continued guiding the pair all the way off the hill, where officers were waiting to assist them.
