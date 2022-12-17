Project Boon, a local organization, will be distributing holiday-themed bags of groceries and toys to children on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bloomington Community Health Center, 18601 Valley Boulevard in Bloomington.
This annual holiday event is free (while supplies last).
The groceries will be provided by Grocery Outlet of Rialto.
Project Boon has been involved in many community giveaways over the years, including Thanksgiving events in Fontana.
For more information, visit https://projectboon.org.
