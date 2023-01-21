For many years, motorists in the streets surrounding the Interstate 10/Cedar Avenue interchange in Bloomington have been plagued by lots of traffic congestion, but now some relief will be on the way.
Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) broke ground on the I-10/Cedar Avenue Interchange Project in partnership with San Bernardino County, the City of Fontana, and the City of Rialto.
“This project has been in the works for a while now and it is truly such an amazing moment to watch it slowly come to life!” said 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. in a Facebook post.
Officials said the project will:
• Widen Cedar from six lanes to 10 lanes;
• Provide new bridge railings and sidewalks on Cedar;
• Replace Cedar over the train tracks; and
• Add additional lanes at the on- and off-ramps.
The project is designed to relieve congestion, enhance safety, and improve traffic operations on Cedar, a major north-south arterial, between Bloomington Avenue and Orange Street.
Construction plans were first approved in 2013, and the project is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.
The new interchange will cost $112.5 million and will be paid for by $75.3 million from Measure I funds, $29.5 million from additional local funds, and $7.7 million from federal funds.
During construction, activities may include the removing and rebuilding of existing and new structures, digging up roads for utility work, pavement and restriping work, installation of new traffic signals, traffic shifts, intermittent lane closures, and ramp closures.
Officials are urging motorists to use caution as they move through the corridor because workers and heavy equipment will be present, and there may be some delays.
Cedar will remain open to through traffic at all times, but there may be ramp closures during the construction period.
Residents who have questions or concerns about the project can contact SBCTA by phone (877-55-SBCTA) or email (info@gosbcta.com) and will receive a response within 24 hours. For more information, visit goSBCTA.com/i10cedar.
