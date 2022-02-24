The Legacy Bridges Foundation (LBF), which supports individuals and families who suffer from epilepsy and other seizure related disorders, will be participating in the Black History Parade and Expo in Fontana.
LBF will have a booth at the expo, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 16005 Sierra Lakes Parkway.
“We cordially invite the entire community to come out and visit the Legacy Bridges Foundation booth to receive information about epilepsy and seizures, engage in fun activities for the whole family, enter for a chance to win awesome prizes, and support our mission to raise awareness about the disease of epilepsy, shine a light for those suffering, and partner with other organizations to find a cure,” said Executive Director Melanee Stovall.
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy affects 1 out of every 26 individuals, 3.4 million people nationwide, and more than 65 million globally.
LBF was recently recognized at the Fontana City Council meeting for its continuous commitment in raising awareness about epilepsy and providing support to those in need.
For more information, visit www.legacybridgesfoundation.org or call (951) 374-0933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.