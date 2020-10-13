The HARD Summer Music Festival, which had attracted enormous crowds in recent years, will not be held at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana in 2021.
The annual festival, which provides two days of electronic dance music (EDM), will instead take place at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino on July 31 and Aug. 1, organizers said on Oct. 13.
More than 170,000 people attended the 2019 festival at the speedway. It was the largest entertainment event ever held in Fontana, and it was one of the most popular concerts in the entire state that year.
Another giant throng was anticipated for this year's scheduled festival in August, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Facebook, HARD Summer organizers said the 2021 festival will make its debut at "the newly expanded footprint at NOS Events Center," but no information was provided regarding how many fans the venue would be able to accommodate.
Pre-sale tickets will be available starting this Thursday, Oct. 15 at noon. A down payment on a general admission ticket is $9.95, and the full price is $149.
It is unknown at this time whether any major concerts will take place at Auto Club Speedway next year because NASCAR, which owns the facility, is considering the possibility of a huge renovation project. According to reports, NASCAR wants to transform the two-mile track into a short track.
For more information about the festival, visit www.hardsummer.com.
