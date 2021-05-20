Health care workers have made many sacrifices throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7600 took time during a special event in Fontana to honor those sacrifices and to mourn the persons who have been lost.
The union held a candlelight vigil at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center on May 18 to reinforce the strength that can help its members heal themselves and their community.
"We have taken on great risk to ourselves and our families in the past year in order to provide and support the best possible patient care during the pandemic. Let's come together to begin our healing process," United Steelworkers Local 7600 said in a message on Facebook.
The pandemic ravaged the nation, and USW members played a critical role in ensuring the safety, peace and solace of not only the patients they serve, but one another, the Facebook message said.
“To see death throughout your shift is intense,” said Angela Richard, a mobility technician in Fontana. “This has impacted our minds, bodies, and spirits.”
Other unions that are members of the Alliance of Health Care Unions have also planned vigils throughout the coming weeks as part of a greater collective action.
“Health care workers have been hit from both sides in having to care for patients but also experiencing illness themselves or within their families,” said LaFonda Morales, a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) in San Bernardino.
USW members were joined by health care union UNAC/UHCP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.