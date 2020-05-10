Health officials continue to be very concerned about possible outbreaks of COVID-19 at local jails and prisons.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced on May 9 that a second inmate at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga has tested positive for coronavirus.
The inmate is in isolation at the facility and is being provided with medical treatment, the Sheriff's Department said.
The county announced in its daily coronavirus report that a total of six staff members at WVDC had been infected with the virus at various times.
Authorities are trying to prevent the kind of outbreak that has severely impacted the California Institute for Men in Chino, where a total of 289 coronavirus cases and four deaths have been reported by the county.
Those cases at the Chino prison include 83 inmates, nine staff members, and 197 "others," the county said.
Meanwhile, at the California Institute for Women, five persons have been identified as having COVID-19 (four inmates and one staff member). No deaths have been associated with coronavirus at that facility.
