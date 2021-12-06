In the wake of the spread of the omicron variant in several states, including California, health officials are continuing to urge eligible local residents to get a COVID-19 booster shot and to get children vaccinated.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health is reminding residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded booster dose eligibility to include anyone age 18 or older if:
• it’s been six or more months since they received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or
• it’s been two or more months since a dose of Johnson & Johnson.
Eligible individuals are now allowed to mix and match their COVID-19 vaccine booster. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.
If residents make an appointment at a San Bernardino County vaccine clinic or special pop-up event, they should bring their vaccine card. If they have lost their vaccine card, they can refer to this website: https://sbcovid19.com/vaccinecards.
For COVID-19 vaccine appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or vaccines.gov to find a nearby location.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, accepts vaccination appointments Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. for individuals 5 years or older who live or work in San Bernardino County.
For more information on COVID-19 boosters, visit sbcovid19.com/boosters.
----- CHILDREN ages 5 to 11 are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 countywide now that federal and state regulatory agencies have approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for emergency use in that age group.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have concluded that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11 years of age.
San Bernardino County and many medical providers countywide began vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 4. More than 15,000 children in that age group have been vaccinated so far in the county.
To get a child vaccinated, make an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov or vaccines.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.