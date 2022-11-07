COVID-19 and the flu remain dangerous infections.
Medical authorities urge everyone six months and older to get their flu vaccinations now. At the same time, new COVID-19 booster shots are also available, as well as shots for the latest of the Omicron variants, and so getting both flu and coronavirus shots during one visit is the best course of action, health leaders said.
"No one really looks forward to getting a shot, but it really makes sense to get both of your shots at the same time so that you only need to make one visit to the doctor's office, not two. Two little jabs now can save you from a world of trouble later on if you don't get vaccinated,“ said Dr. Albert Arteaga, CEO of LaSalle Medical Associates, Inc.
Who should and who should not get a flu vaccine? According to the Centers for Disease Control, (CDC), everyone six months and older in the United States should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has made this “universal” recommendation since the 2010-2011 flu season.
During the 2018-2019 flu season, the CDC estimates that 35.5 million people contracted the disease and 34,200 died from it.
"Flu kills and most people seem to know it does and so most people get their flu shots every fall," said Dr. Arteaga.
The CDC also reported that 95.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic started in 2020.
In San Bernardino County, there have been a total of 672,125 cases and 8,120 deaths as of Oct. 24. The number of new cases has continued to drop steadily over the past four months. Fontana has had 83,700 cases and 803 deaths.
Nationwide, helping to bring down the infection rate is the fact that almost 80 percent of the U.S. population has had at least one coronavirus vaccination shot and 67.8 percent are fully vaccinated. However, the vaccination rate is lower in San Bernardino County.
"We have two very contagious and often deadly diseases," said Dr. Arteaga. "Getting both vaccinations at the same time, if you have not yet gotten your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, makes good common sense."
