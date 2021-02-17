San Bernardino County continues to receive and administer a steady stream of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses, but the heavy demand for the COVID-19 vaccinations still exceeds the supply, the county said in a news release on Feb. 16.
"Individuals over the age of 65 continue to be our priority, and more appointments are opening up starting this week," the county said.
Senior residents can go to https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/65plus/#load to sign up to receive alerts announcing appointment availability.
The county is also taking additional steps to assist seniors trying to schedule vaccination appointments with extended hours for its vaccination hotline (909-387-3911) and added staff to handle calls.
“We are making every effort to make this process easy for seniors, many of whom are not experienced computer users. This is an unprecedented effort to provide literally thousands of vaccine doses as quickly as possible,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.
He noted that appointments are available only to people aged 65 and over who live or work in San Bernardino County, and that proof of age will be required to receive a vaccination.
All county residents should remember that vaccination sites are not the only place to receive a vaccine, Hagman said. People are encouraged to check with their healthcare provider and in some cases their employer for vaccine information, availability and locations.
The state has set up additional vaccination sites, via OptumServe, including one at Ayala Park in Bloomington and one at the Yucaipa Community Center. Senior residents interested in scheduling appointments at either of these sites should use a dedicated OptumServe appointment site located here: https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/locations/state-of-california-optumserve-vaccine-clinic/
In addition, a number of hospitals, pharmacies and physician practices have been provided doses of the vaccines. Residents should check the county’s vaccination webpage often to see if appointments are available. Links to all potential vaccine providers can be found at https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/.
