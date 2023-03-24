Hector Arroyo was recently sworn in as the newest Explorer at the Fontana Sheriff’s Station.
“We are happy to add him to our team and we know he will do well!” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post.
The Explorer Post is made up of people ages 14-20 who have good character, the Facebook post said.
