Hector Vasquez was recognized as the Fontana Community Services Department Employee of the Year during a recent City Council meeting.
Vasquez, the community services coordinator who oversees the city’s sports programs, started working in Fontana in 1998.
Community Services Director Daniel Schneider and Community Services Manager Geneo Farrar praised Vasquez for bringing quality programming to Fontana and making it very effective and efficient.
“I’ve been blessed to have 26 years here in Fontana,” Vasquez said during the ceremony.
He said he has received great support from management, his co-workers, staff, and family members.
“I’m thankful every day to have the opportunity to come to work; it’s awesome when you enjoy your job,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.