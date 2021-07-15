Financial assistance is still available for Fontana homeowners who have lost income because of COVID-19 and are at risk of defaulting on mortgage payments.
Individuals and families financially impacted by the pandemic may apply for the congressionally-funded Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program (EMA) for a one-time grant payment to help with their mortgage payments. Funds are limited and applications are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Residents can request their application by sending an email to housing@fontana.org with their full name and address. Households that have already received assistance or payments are not eligible for the program.
The maximum amount of assistance is up to $20,000 (total) or for up to six consecutive months of mortgage and utilities, based on actual need.
Applications will be reviewed and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
The grant payments are paid directly to the mortgage company. In order for the payments to be processed once an application has been approved, a W-9 will need to be completed by the mortgage company and submitted to the Housing Department by mail, in-person drop off at a City Hall payment box, or email at Housing@fontana.org.
To view further details on eligibility, financial documents, and the income limits by household size for the program, visit:
