For the second straight year (and the third time in four years), students at Hemlock Elementary School in Fontana have received big rewards for their devotion to reading.
Hemlock was one of the grand prize winners in Lefty's Reading Challenge, a free literacy program offered by Auto Club Speedway.
Hemlock and four other Southern California schools had a 100 percent completion rate for students reading multiple books and reading assignments during the Reading Challenge, which was held Nov. 4-29 of last year.
"We have amazing kids; they're hard workers and very motivated to learn," said Colleen Gerke, a special education teacher who coordinates the reading program at Hemlock.
Hemlock will receive a $2,000 check during the NASCAR Xfinity Series 300 pre-race ceremony at the speedway on Feb. 29. The prize money will be used to purchase more books for the school's library.
Also, all of the Hemlock students who participated in Lefty’s Reading Challenge and submitted their permission slip will get a voucher that can be redeemed for a ticket to the Xfinity series race.
"A lot of our kids go to the race because of those free tickets, and then they come back to school and talk about how exciting it was," Gerke said.
More than 135,000 students in nearly 200 elementary schools in San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties participated in Lefty's Reading Challenge.
The other winning schools were Allen Avenue Elementary and J. Marion Roynon Elementary in the Bonita Unified School District, Rio Vista Elementary in the Palm Springs Unified School District, and Hughbanks Elementary in the Rialto Unified School District.
